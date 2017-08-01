IPAF appoints Amanda Beckett as head of finance

Amanda Beckett has been appointed the new head of finance for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF). She joins from Nationwide Platforms, part of the Loxam Group, officially taking up post on 9 November and reporting to Peter Douglas, CEO and managing director, IPAF.

Amanda was with Nationwide Platforms for more than 14 years in a variety of roles, most recently as the head of financial planning & analysis and before that as commercial financial controller from 2015 to 2017.

Peter Douglas said: “Amanda has a huge amount of experience of managing the financial strategy for a complex multi-million-pound-turnover powered access business, and I know her very well from my own time at Nationwide Platforms. It will be great to welcome her to IPAF and we will surely benefit as an organisation from her acumen and strategic planning skills as we look to plot the future of the Federation through challenging economic times.

“IPAF has so far weathered the storm of Covid-19 relatively well and we are committed to helping our members and the industry at large come out of this pandemic in as healthy a shape as possible. We’re also excited to progress the key priorities that lie ahead; Amanda will no doubt be a tremendous asset for us in achieving these aims. I’d like to pay thanks to Andrew Bache, our outgoing head of finance who’s assisted in an interim capacity since the end of 2019, whose guidance has been invaluable in safeguarding against the worst impacts of the pandemic,” he added.

Amanda said: “I’m delighted to join IPAF, resuming my working relationship with Peter and getting to know the dedicated team here. My priorities will be ensuring IPAF remains on course to ride out the economic shocks of the past nine months and ensure we have the right systems and resources in place to meet key targets and deliver on some fairly major projects. I am genuinely excited to get started.”