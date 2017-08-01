Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see construction on the up while aiding Expo 2020

DP World’s flagship port, Jebel Ali Port, handled more than 5 million metric tonnes of metal, steel, and construction materials in 2019, and at an average, handled around 4.5 million TEU from 2010 to 2019, which equates to 1 billion metric tonnes until 2019.

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has also witnessed significant growth in the steel, metal, and construction segments in 2019, generating $3.78bn (AED13.9bn).

The Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, which will offer millions of visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai an unparalleled visual experience, was safely discharged and transported to its destination, thanks in part to the efforts of the administration at Jebel Ali Port.

DP World in the UAE Region, is responsible for ensuring all Expo-related cargo brought into Dubai is handled safely and in a timely manner. The port’s advanced capabilities allow it to handle all types of breakbulk, bulk, and project cargo – from the Expo’s dome to luxury yachts.

Due to its strategic location, Jafza has attracted numerous local and global steel companies over the years, including Danube Building Materials, Conares Steel, Mammut, Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Baosteel, and CNBM.

Jebel Ali Port and Jafza’s combined capacity and capabilities create DP World, UAE Region’s multimodal trade and logistics hub, which connects traders and owners to more than 3.5 billion consumers.

The recent growth and handling capacity underscores the Jebel Ali hub’s strength and competence to enable trade and support the metal, steel, and construction segment.

Top traded commodities for imports comprised iron, steel, wood, salt sulphur, earth stone, glass, and aluminium, while export commodities included iron, steel, aluminium, copper, lead, salt sulphur, and earth stone.

China, India, Ukraine, Russia, and Germany remain key trade partners for import, whereas trade partners for exports include India, the USA, the UK, Pakistan, and Iraq.

The Port and Free Zone has retained its leading status owing to competitive ocean freight rates, operational flexibility, connectivity to the region, landside conversion, and other facilities such as land for storage, logistics, and warehouses.

The chief executive officer and managing director of DP World, UAE Region, and CEO of Jafza said, Mohammed Al Muallem, said: “The construction sector is considered one of the main indicators of a nation’s economy and development. It is also one of the most important business segments in Jafza. We acknowledge its vital role in the regional and global economy.”