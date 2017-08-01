Marrying technology and people is the right way forward for FM sector, experts reveal

The third panel discussion of Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, which was held on 26 October 2020, spoke about the future of FM and if it will be a less labour-intensive market as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The moderator for the event was Sara Momtaz, who has held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

Momtaz posed the question on whether the FM sector will now be less about people, to panellists Benjamin Wessendorf, business head at Isnaad; Evie Boustantzi, general manager at bfm; and Stan Mitchell, chairman & CEO at Key Facilities Management.

Mitchell replied by believing the opposite. He elaborated: “FM is all about people. Ultimately, everything that we do, within that context of an FM role ends up being about people at the end of the process. When we think about the technology that’s around today such as IoT, AI and machine learning, they will obviously take away some of the more mundane and repetitive tasks in FM. But as we introduce new technologies, it will require different skills and different competencies that perhaps some of us don’t have to do. So I don’t necessarily see that FM will turn into a less labour-intensive market, but there will be a new and different labour-intensive market.”

Boustantzi agreed Mitchell’s view about FM being about people. Despite spending a major chunk of her education and experience in technology, she elaborated: “We should not lose sight of the bigger picture. Employees are not a commodity. They’re just people, and even if you have the most educated, competent, and technically knowledgeable person, unless they are motivated, they will never deliver that memorable service. So on the one hand, you have technology and systems, and on the other hand, you have the motivation of people. These two need to work together.”

Mitchell added: "The we face with the introduction of technology is exactly the same as the challenges we faced 30 years ago with the introduction of FM as a concept. So it's just about change and constant change. If we meet these challenges in the right way, we will move FM upwards and onwards against the current pandemic. We all are having to live with this pandemic. But for the FM community, this is a fantastic opportunity to change perceptions about who we are in this industry. We need to bring organisations to use technology in a proactive manner, rather than in a reactive manner."

To this Boustantzi added: "We need to read the vibes of our times and see what really matters to people so that we they care to be part of whatever we are aiming for. Most of us have thousands of, of employees. Are they really in it for themselves or for the company? Are we doing enough to unlock the potential in people? I think it's really important at this point, especially as we start to incorporate technology into everything. We shouldn't forget about the human aspect."

Talking about the future of FM from a soft-services perspective and if there will be a move towards output-based contracts, Wessendorf stated that at the moment there is hybrid model where clients opt for a manpower driven approach and a performance-based model. He said: “In the UAE, soft services is adopting a hybrid stage. But I do believe that there's a transformation going on at the moment [towards pure output-based contracts]. And it will be great to see what happens.”

Wessendorf added: "Technology is a great tool for us. It will help us to deal with the more complex requirements of clients. But then again, everything is related to service quality, service culture and customer experience. We have to balance all of those and not get blinded by robotics and smart solutions."

