Phase 1 of Bahrain's Sheikh Zayed Road project 55% complete

Construction work is progressing well on Bahrain’s Sheikh Zayed Road development project, with the project now being 55% complete.



The construction progress was announced by assistant undersecretary for Roads at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning, Eng. Hoda Fakhro, who said the work has been proceeding according to the planned pace of time.



Fakhro explained that the expansion of 16th December Street — which is a part of Sheikh Zayed Road project — is in its final stages, and its expansion is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2020.



The final asphalt layering work on the street has been completed and work is underway to install iron barriers on both sides of the street as well as installation of traffic signs.

Work on the project began in August 2019, with the contract being awarded to the Western Baynunah Group Company by the Tender Board in Bahrain.



The project will extend till mid-2021, and the total value of the project is $62.1m (BHD23.4m) and is being funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).



Currently, the contractor has been carrying out excavation and backfilling works along with paving works on Sheikh Zayed Road and outer Salmabad Street, in addition to extending the rainwater network and establishing a main sewage line along 1.2km that starts from the Ramli housing project and extends to Sheikh Isa bin Salman Street.

Fakhro revealed that in October 2019 the ministry had opened traffic signals at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road with Street 38 near Ramli Roundabout in Aali.



The Sheikh Zayed Road development project includes its expansion into three lanes in each direction, starting from 16th December Street to Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Street, and from the western roundabout of Aali village to Sheikh Isa bin Salman Street, with the transformation of the four roundabouts into intersections managed by signals Photocell.



The project is considered as one of the most important strategic projects on the main road network in the Kingdom, as it represents the main way for transporting traffic from the villages of Aali and Salmabad and Madinat Zayed towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Street to Manama and vice versa.



Additionally, the project will contribute to easy access to the educational district in Isa Town that will help reduce traffic congestion near the Driving School and Bahrain National Stadium.



Other works carried out as part of the project includes lighting works, setting up barriers, traffic safety, traffic signs, renewing asphalt layers, landscaping, and rainwater drainage works, in addition to establishing a sewage lift station at a depth of about 10m.