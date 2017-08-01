Raysut Cement begins construction on $30m unit in Oman’s Duqm

Published: 11 November 2020 - 9:45 a.m.

Muscat Securities Market-listed Raysut Cement Company (RCC), Oman’s largest cement manufacturer, has commenced construction work on its $30m (OMR11.6m) grinding facility in Duqm, as the company break ground on the project.

According to the company, the development of Duqm plant will complement its leadership in cement manufacturing adding one million tonnes to the overall group output, taking the total to 7.4 million tonnes per annum.

Commenting on the project, CEO of RCC, Joey Ghose, said: “Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone for RCC on two counts. It will contribute significantly to our ambitious capacity expansion targets of 10 million tonnes by 2022, which is expected to be further scaled up to 22 million tonnes in the near future.


Ghose stressed that the development of the new facility will result in the creation of several employment opportunities.

In September 2019, RCC had inked a land lease and Port of Terminal services agreement with Port of Duqm Company as part of the development of the new grinding unit.

“The new grinding unit will add more muscle to our capability to cater to the regional and global markets of RCC, which continues to expand with new investments and acquisitions in Oman, Asia and East Africa,” said Mr. Salim bin Ahmed bin Alawi Al Ibrahim, acting deputy group CEO of RCC.

According to Al Ibrahim, RCC’s investments will ensure that the investments are in locations where demand is high and locally available additives are at close proximity.

The Duqm unit will help the company consolidate and strengthen its presence in Oman and the Gulf markets.

Last year, UAE-based Pioneer Cement Industries, owned by RCC, was awarded a contreact to to build a $200m (OMR77m) greenfield cement plant near Tbilisi, Georgia, which will have a production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.


