Saudi's Sakani unveils 858-unit Sama Jeddah project in Hamdaniya

Published: 11 November 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company (NHC) has unveiled the Sama Jeddah project within the under-construction Khayala projects in the Hamdaniya neighborhood in the north of the Jeddah governorate, as part of the kingdom national housing programme Sakani.

Extending over an area of 144,000m2, the Sama Jeddah project will provide 858 housing units, with varied design and space that meets the needs of the Saudi citizens. The project is located near the main Haramain road, the link Between all neighborhoods of Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Sports City.

Residential buildings and apartments within the Sama Jeddah project are categorised under three different models, namely, Sama 1, Sama 2, and Sama 3.

Sama 1 features 416 apartments, with areas ranging from 149m2 to 184m2, with price starting from SAR426,000. Sama 2 covers 364 apartments with areas ranging from 182m2 to 215m2, while prices start from SAR530,000. Meanwhile, Sama 3 model, which provides 78 apartments has areas ranging from 209m2 to 256m2 and a price starting from SAR608,000.

Talking about the project, the CEO of NHC, Eng. Muhammad bin Saleh Al-Batti, said that the launch of the Sama Jeddah project comes as an extension of the contribution of the National Housing Company to the plans and objectives of the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani programme.

NHC recently launched the Khayala project in Jeddah, in cooperation with the private sector, to provide more than 3,500 housing units under the Sakani programme.

