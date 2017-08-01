TRATON outlines next steps in electromobility collaboration

Under the recently signed joint venture agreement, TRATON and Hino Motors Ltd. aim to come up with a roadmap by the end of the year for their collaboration in the development of electric drive systems for commercial vehicles. Among other things, agreement will be reached on the tasks and focus of development activities for the MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) brands on the one hand and Hino on the other.

The extensive know-how of the MAN, Scania, and VWCO brands will be concentrated at the TRATON office and combined with Hino’s expertise in alternative drive systems. Together, the partners will advance the development of electromobility with battery electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and components and create common EV platforms including software and interfaces. The joint venture aims to shorten lead times for all parties and reduce costs.

Through Hino’s collaboration with its group parent Toyota, TRATON’s partner has built up vast experience in fuel cell technology, which in turn will benefit TRATON. “We are looking for ways to collaborate in the future and will evaluate fuel cell technology at MAN’s Nuremberg site together with Hino,” said TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler, describing the benefits of the joint venture. “We are also working on integrating this key technology into our vehicles,” he added.

As part of the transformation, MAN’s Nuremberg site will increasingly change from a diesel engine factory to a production and development location for alternative drives. MAN already today has an extensive battery electric product portfolio in addition to experience in conducting research into hydrogen combustion engines. Its all-electric vans have been successfully launched in the market. Scania also manufactures battery-powered trucks and buses and is additionally testing the operation of overhead line trucks on freeways.

Dr. Frederik Zohm, Executive Board member for Research and Development at MAN Truck & Bus SE, said: “The joint venture with Hino is a great fit with our development strategy. We are now trying to identify the areas in which MAN and Hino can cooperate most effectively going forward in the development of battery electric commercial vehicles and fuel cell technology.”