UAE’s EBS supplies 6,000MT steel for Duqm Refinery, other projects

UAE-based steel manufacturer Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has secured contracts to supply steel in the Duqm area for the under-construction Duqm Refinery and Duqm Integrated Power & Water Plant.



Strengthening its presence in Oman, EBS will supply and assemble 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) of steel as part of its ongoing contract for the Duqm Refinery project. The steel will be used for the refinery’s warehouse buildings, maintenance buildings, sludge building, main administration building, and sheds.



The contract is a part of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) Phase 2 of the Duqm Refinery project.



Additionally, EBS was also awarded a contract for 1,500 Tons of steel for the Duqm Integrated Power & Water Plant. The scope of the project involves supplying and assembling steel structure for the reverse osmosis (RO) plant, pre-treatment building, chemical building, and wastewater building.



The work on these projects is ongoing and is expected to be completed before the end of 2020.

Commenting on its expansion within Oman, Joseph Chidiac, general manager of Emirates Building Systems, said: “Oman’s construction and infrastructure sector is fuelling the growth of investments and the Duqm area is emerging as a designated hub of Oman’s next industrial centre.



“Adding to EBS’s successful track record in Oman, the new contracts won for the upcoming Duqm projects reiterate the Company’s efficiency and reliability in executing projects and further strengthens our project portfolio in Oman.”



As part of the completed contracts for the Duqm projects, 1,500 MT of steel was provided for the construction of the buildings at the Commercial Terminal and the Operational Zone areas within the Port of Duqm Project and this project was completed in the first quarter of 2020.



EBS has also worked on projects including Sur IPP, the largest independent power project in the Sultanate, Mazoon Dairy project, BP Khazzan project, SRIP project, steel structures within the Oman Convention Centre and the Oman Museum project.