3SixtyConsult and PMKConsult announce merger

UAE-based project management and commercial services consultancies, 3SixtyConsult and PMKConsult, have announced a merger agreement.

The deal, which is expected to create one of the largest consultancies dedicated to project management operating in the country, extends their specialisms, expands revenue streams, and opens the playing field to larger scale projects across sectors in the UAE and within the broader region.

Commenting on the merger, managing director of PMKConsult, Kevin Woolley, said: “This agreement has been a long time in the making. We have spent the last year conducting due diligence inclusive of corporate specialist assessments and financial audits of both businesses. We also looked closely at our strategic strengths in specific sectors and alignment of our corporate ambitions. One of our major focuses as a combined entity is implementing our expansion strategy. Growing regionally with a company that is twice the strength with a broad scope of expertise is a definite advantage and something that will benefit our client and collaborator base.”

Woolley added: “We have been jointly preparing both companies for our impending ISO 9001 certification to open strong with an internationally-recognised and respected operational accreditation. Our next moves in terms of management structure and strategic regional placements will be announced in due course.”

Earlier this year, 3SixtyConsult announced its acquisition of commercial and innovation space project management consultancy Project Partners and has since increased its retail and commercial sector project management portfolio by 83%.

Meanwhile, PMKConsult has entered into multiple strategic framework agreements with developers to accommodate the expansion of retail platforms in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the merger, managing director of 3SixtyConsult, Keenan Grote, said: “This merger enables us to offer a more comprehensive service to our clients creating increased economies of scale. Each business has unique specialist services in addition to our project management expertise, allowing us to expand our service offering to our clients and collaborators."

Grote added: “While growing in size, we will maintain our ‘people-first’ advantage and reputation in the market. We are each founding members of consultancies that were established with the specific and fundamental aim to do things right."

Commencement of operations as as a combined entity is slated for January 2021, with the merger name and identity to be revealed at the time.