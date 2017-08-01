ADIO strengthens focus on AgTech with $41.3m investment

Published: 12 November 2020 - 9 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has offered $41.3m (AED152m) to three AgTech companies to develop land, sea, and space AgTech projects in Abu Dhabi.

The companies, Freshtohome, Pure Harvest, and Nanoracks will receive incentives to advance agriculture solutions on food production, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The partnerships are part of ADIO's AgTech Incentive Programme, established under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme to promote innovation in the sector.

Homegrown farming company Pure Harvest is focused on establishing new smart farming technology through artificial intelligence, robotics, desert-oriented machines, and more.

E-grocery platform Freshtohome has plans to expand operational and processing capabilities.

Lastly, Nanoracks, which is the single largest commercial user of the International Space Station is championing climate science and sustainability in an attempt to 'green the desert' on Earth. As part of its sustainability efforts, it aims to build StarLabs Space Farming Centre in Abu Dhabi as a commercial space research centre focusing on food production in space and extreme climate.


