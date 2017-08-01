Bahrain's Investcorp sells eight US property assets for over $900m

Bahrain’s Investcorp has sold eight multifamily properties located in Arizona, California, Florida, and New York to multiple buyers for more than $900m.

The properties were garden and townhome-style apartment buildings located in major metropolitan areas.

Investcorp acquired the assets in 2016 and 2017 and completed numerous value-enhancing initiatives, including increasing average monthly revenue per unit by approximately 20%; implementing select property and amenity upgrades; interior unit renovations; as well as benefitting from the targeted markets’ consistently strong housing fundamentals with favorable supply and demand dynamics.

Commenting on the sale, the managing partner for for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, Yusef Al Yusef, said: “These transactions demonstrate our continued execution of our real estate strategy, targeting attractive, cash flow generating assets across the US. We see increasing demand for multifamily properties and we remain focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders and investors.”

The Real Estate Product Specialist at Investcorp, Khulood Ebrahim, said: “We assembled this portfolio of highly-leased residential properties in key target markets with strong underlying economies, growing populations, and limited supply.”

She added that the firm was pleased with the outcome of the exits and for the value that they created for their investors and shareholders.