CK Architecture marks 50% completion on six-villa project

CK Architecture Interiors, which is a vertically integrated design-and-build boutique specialist, working on premium properties in Dubai, has confirmed that it is on-track to deliver its six-villa development project at Palm Jumeirah.

The six ultra-luxury villas range from five to nine bedrooms in Palm Jumeirah with a total construction area of over 20,800m2 and a plot area of over 9,300m2. All the villas are due to be handed over by 2022.

Speaking to Construction Week as part of an upcoming Construction Week Viewpoint podcast, managing director, Cem Kapancioglu said: "We are definitely on-track; in fact, we are trying to find ways to shorten that [2022] period by accelerating progress.

We have finished all the concept designs for the villas; almost all approvals have been obtained. Structural works on the villas are well underway; we are aiming to complete this in the next six months. The villa development is being designed and built as an end-user villa development. Each villa has about 25 architects and engineers assigned to working to develop these and on necessary design details."

Sharing project progress in percentage terms, Kapancioglu told Construction Week: "Overall, we have achieved almost 50% construction completion, with procurement at 50% as well. In terms of structure and design, we have hit 100% completion."

Addressing the million dollar (dirham) question about COVID-19 impact on business operations and construction progress, he concluded: "Work didn't slow down; on the contrary, it sped up, since the market was slowed down and we had several suppliers and sub-contractors working on the project as well as expanded our team of architects, designers, engineers, and site managers. In terms of material availability as well, it was not hampered as we have our own team to service various stages from design to construction.

Due to the lockdowns enforced in Europe, we faced some material delays, but we managed to cover that up during the installation stage here in Dubai."

Watch this space for more about CK Architecture's Burj Khalifa residential project and an exciting new venture on Construction Week Viewpoint podcast soon.