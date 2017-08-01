d3 Architectural Festival: Growing need to build “future-proof cities”

The first ever d3 Architecture Festival, being organised in partnership with the Royal Institute of British Architects Gulf Chapter (RIBA Gulf Chapter), with the support of RIBA has opened, with the event set to highlight architecture, urbanism, and development.



The three-day event will showcase the role architecture has played in shaping Dubai’s skyline and the UAE’s vision for a diversified economy, which has witnessed an increasing impact of the real estate and construction industry.



Launched by Dubai Design District (d3) to steer the industry towards a more sustainable future, the multi-day event is held under the theme ‘Identity, Context and Placemaking in the Gulf’ and features a mix of physical and digital events.



According to Khadija Al Bastaki, executive director of d3, “the growing need to build future-proof cities represents both an existential challenge and an exciting new horizon”, which is one of the main reasons behind bringing the event.



“Creating a dialogue on identity, context, and placemaking will enable us to come together to consider how the built environment can impact the economy, the environment and society at large

She added: “As a home to more than 50 architecture companies, d3 is proud to have launched this event in collaboration with our partners to connect the community, and cement Dubai’s reputation as an attractive destination for talent and innovation.”



The United Nations estimates that the global population will reach 9.7 billion people by 2050, two-thirds of which will live in cities. This will significantly impact infrastructure, housing, and sustainability, where architects will need to reimagine how cities are designed.



The festival was curated with Juan Roldan, Associate Professor in the College of Architecture, Art & Design at the American University of Sharjah. It blends a mix of physical and digital events including live-streamed talks and workshops, as well as a physical exhibition showcasing works from 39 shortlisted entries across the GCC.



Located in Building 6, d3, the physical exhibition features photographs of key projects such as the Museum of the Future by Killa Design and Sharjah-based waste management company Bee’ah’s new headquarters “Office of the Future”, designed by d3 business partner Zaha Hadid Architects.



The panel discussion on ‘Shaping The City – What the Future Holds for Urban Development’, focused the impact of large-scale projects over the last decade and what the next decade will look like.



During the panel, Christos Passas of Zaha Hadid Architects, who designed the Opus in Dubai, said: “Middle Eastern cities have shown tremendous leadership in reinventing what a modern, contemporary metropolis in the Arab world can be, and in that sense Dubai and Abu Dhabi have taken the lead in this rapid evolution.”



During the second session, ‘Circularity and Built Environment: Impact on Economy, Environment and Society’, saw Karim El Jisr, chief sustainability officer at Diamond Developers, said: “The circular economy is something that has emerged in recent years and is very much in line with sustainability.



“If you want to be sustainable today have to be circular; if you do not adopt circularity in your strategy, construction methods or manufacturing processes then you cannot be sustainable. We have a great proof of concept which is The Sustainable City here in Dubai that promotes living locally, which in turn promotes environmental sustainability.”