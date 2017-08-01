DAMAC Properties reports net loss of $253.47m for 9M 2020

Dubai Financial Market-listed real estate developer DAMAC Properties has revealed its financial results with total revenue up 32% year-on-year at $1.007bn (AED3.7bn) during the first nine months of 2020, compared to reported revenues of $762.32m (AED2.8bn) in 9M 2019.

However, DAMAC reported a net loss of $253.4m (AED931m) in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a profit of $36.21m (AED133m) in the same period in 2019.

Gross profits for the period stood at $225.43m (AED828m) for 9M 2020, compared to a gross profit of $228.15m in 9M 2019. Gross profit margin declined to 22.7%, compared to 30.3% last year.

Booked sales for the period stood at $435.6m (AED1.6bn), compared to $653.4bn (AED2.4bn) for the same period last year, while total assets stood at $5.93bn (AED21.8bn) compared to $6.48bn (AED23.8bn) as of 31 December 2019.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions adversely impacted performance and profitability. Profit continues to be adversely impacted due to provisions created in light of prevalent market conditions.

As of 30 September 2020, gross debt stood at $898.45m (AED3.3bn); cash and bank balances stood at $1.25bn (AED4.6bn); development properties stood at $2.31bn (AED 8.5bn); and shareholders’ equity stood at $3.56bn (AED13.1bn). The company also saw gross debt reduction by $136.13m (AED500m) during 9M 2020.

During 2020, DAMAC also reached the milestone of crossing 30,000-unit deliveries since inception.

The chairman of DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, said: “We continue to endure the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the real estate industry. With social distancing becoming the norm, travel restrictions, and a major dip in tourism, the market has been significantly impacted.

“COVID-19 has upset the balance sheets for many companies, which industry leaders have been very vocal and transparent about, and while many analysts are forecasting a U-shaped recovery, we believe it may be some time before we see an upward recovery.”

“DAMAC’s strong balance sheet has allowed it to absorb much of the market shock and we are optimistic that Dubai Expo next year will reap positive rewards for the real estate industry as sales and transactions will increase, offsetting the dip in the market due to COVID-19.”

“In the meantime, we are persevering and recording important progress as we focus on deliveries and continue construction projects. Through hard work and a forward-thinking management team, we are continuously striving to operate more efficiently, by cutting our receivables, optimising operational costs, and focusing on cash collections.”

“I am grateful for the wisdom and decisive action taken by UAE leaders to effectively manage the COVID-19 situation in the country. Through social distancing, mask mandates, and great access to healthcare, our country has positioned itself on the fast track to recovery.

“Meanwhile, our leaders stay focused on improving business and innovation, which is one of the many reasons why the UAE remains resilient in face of global challenges.”

“We also thank all our stakeholders who have worked for our success over the years, including our employees, partners, contractors, suppliers and of course customers who have all contributed in the success of the company.”