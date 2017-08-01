GVG Real Estate spurs construction on its 4.36km2 megaproject

Dubai-based GVG Real Estate Development has accelerated construction works on its Emirates Touristic Resort megaproject – the largest mixed-use development project off the plains and foothills of the Atlas Mountains in Marrakesh in Morocco.

The Emirates Touristic Resort megaproject extends over an area of more than 4.366km2, and features 350 residential villas with a distinctive Emirati style, 36 hotel apartment buildings with lush green landscapes, medical tourism centers, a spa, a sauna, shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, sports complexes, swimming pools, as well as green parks.

The project is being developed in four phases. Phase 1 and 2, which include infrastructure works, are nearing the completion stages.

The first batch of residential villas have passed the 80% construction milestone, while first batch of hotel apartment buildings have crossed 40% of construction.

Commenting on construction update, the founder and president of GVG, Ali Al Salami said: “The teams on ground are continuing to develop the project, with the aim of completing the first and second phases during Q2 2021 so we can start the handover process, which include over 97 residential villas and 8 buildings containing 120 hotel apartments to investors.”

Al Salami added: “The project was previously known as "Green Valley City" before work halted last year, and this is where we came in and acquired the project, appointed well known contractors, and injected huge investments to resume construction and deliver to investors what was promised.

“We are dealing patiently with the economic challenges posed by the pandemic. However, we have succeeded in securing the project's supply chains with construction and human resources and equipping the work site with the engineering teams and the required mechanism in order to continue construction works throughout the week.”