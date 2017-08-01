Kuwait Ministry picks GE for substation maintenance contract

GE Renewable Energy’s grid solutions business has secured a contract from the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water for the long-term maintenance of 54 substations located across the country.

Considered as the largest contract of its kind, the contract supports the In-Country strength of GE’s Grid Services to meet the requirements of the ministry in maintaining the operational efficiency of its electricity infrastructure.



The 54 substations of different voltage levels – including 132KV and 300KV — will be maintained by GE’s Grid Solutions for a period of five years, to ensure planned maintenance and emergency intervention for smooth operations.



According to GE, the contract builds on its track-record of successfully delivering a similar three-year contract, signed in 2016, with the Ministry of Electricity & Water for the inspection, testing, repair, total maintenance, and supply of spares for 54 GIS.



Commenting on the contract award, Mohammed Mohaisen, president & CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey & SSA, said: “The service agreement, the largest of its kind for us in Kuwait, is a testament to our competencies in meeting the requirements of the Ministry of Electricity & Water.



“With a strong track-record of delivering long-term maintenance contracts in the country, we will focus on ensuring the timely maintenance of the substations, providing emergency services, and supplying spare parts for preventive and corrective maintenance.”

In the past, GE has delivered several key services contracts in Kuwait, including the first asset performance management solution covering dissolved gas analysis (DGA) monitoring the health condition of a transformer fleet for the ministry as well as deployed digital services to modernize the country’s grid infrastructure.