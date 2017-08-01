Makkah Municipality awards contract for $2.75m road project

Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Al-Mukarramah Municipality – which is also referred to as the Municipality of the Holy Capital – has concluded a contract award with a Saudi-based contracting firm to develop and open some mountain roads in the region.

The contract award is valued at $2.75m (SAR10.112m) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The contract aims to raise the efficiency of mountain roads in Makkah, and to develop them in accordance with the latest scientific means, to ensure that they can be upgraded and utilised safely by Saudi citizens and residents in the region.

The contract award coincides with the successful completion of a number of projects, which were recently implemented by the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Municipality.

The Municipality of the Holy Capital has completed the expansion of a number of main roads and has opened certain ring roads in the region, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

In addition, the municipality has also completed implementation works on a number of vital intersections, the most prominent of which is the completion of the old Jeddah road intersection with Abdullah Arif Street, and the Medina intersection adjacent to the Al-Hijrah market, which facilitate the movement of traffic and overcome the challenge of traffic jams.