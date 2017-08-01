Sarens launches the SGC-90 electric ring crane

The new Sarens SGC-90 is an electric ring crane designed for projects in the nuclear, logistics, construction, and offshore wind sectors.

Nicknamed 'The Little Celeste', the SGC-90 was developed in response to market demand for heavy lift cranes with capacities greater than 80,000 TM. Its ring diameter is 35 metres, maximum counterweight is 2,700 tonnes, and maximum load moment is 99,000 tonnes. It can be configured in a variety of ways, with main boom lengths of 100, 120, and 130 metres and a small jib of 200 tonnes. The Sarens heavy duty and light jib can also be used to reach further or attain a higher hook height.

While all Sarens’ other SGCs are hydraulic cranes, the SGC-90 can be connected to the electric grid and be fully powered without a traditional fuel source. Uniquely, the Little Celeste can even produce its own energy, recovering and reusing the electricity it generates each time it lowers a load. When connected to the national grid, it recovers all produced energy and feeds it back, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%.

The time for mobilisation and demobilisation of the SGC-90 matches that of the SGC-120, approximately four to five weeks.

Because it runs on electricity, the SGC-90’s operation is very silent. The crane is maintenance-friendly and reliable, with no hydraulic pumps, filters, or engines.

The Little Celeste conforms to the latest crane standards for safety and security. Directive, static, and dynamic overload tests as well as function and safety tests have all been successfully performed according to the Machinery Directive, and witnessed by the certification company.