Sheikh Hamad inspects $95.3m Fujairah refuelling, shipping port

HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, recently inspected the newly opened refuelling and shipping port in the emirate of Fujairah that has been constructed at a cost of $95.3m (AED350m).

The new port aims to provide comprehensive services at the highest international standards to all ships along Fujairah’s coast, according to the UAE's state-held Emirates News Agency (Wam).

It helps strengthen the emirates position in the country’s maritime sector through various global maritime logistical services to more than 14,000 ships.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamad was accompanied by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy, and the chairman of the Port of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, and Cpt. Moussa Mourad, director of the Port of Fujairah, and other local officials.

Sheikh Hamad was briefed by engineers and technicians about mechanisms of operation of the port. He then directed the project's officials to adopt the best technologies to provide fast and distinguished services to all types of ships.

The new port is the first specialist service port in the Middle East to fully adopt environmentally friendly standards, which will ensure Fujairah’s regional and international role in offering maritime services to all types of ships and oil tankers.