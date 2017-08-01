UAE's first PET recycling plant to be established in Abu Dhabi

Construction
News
Published: 12 November 2020 - 9:15 a.m.

The region's first food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling plant is to be established in Abu Dhabi as part of a partnership between Alliances for Global Sustainability and Veolia Middle East, a company that specialises in water, waste, and energy services to the public sector, industries and communities.

The partnership receives support from Environment Agency (Abu Dhabi), Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD), and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The project is aimed at producing 12,700 tonnes of plastic a year from waste. The plant will feature advanced sorting technologies and high-performance washing line as well as a streamlined process to convert waste into regenerated raw material.

In addition, the plant will provide innovative recycling solutions, help promote a circular economy, enhance the growth of sustainable industries by adopting the best international environmental practices, and contribute to creating more job opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s waste management sector.

The PET recycling plant builds towards Abu Dhabi's target of diverting 75% of waste away from landfill.


Construction

United Arab Emirates

