Al Maha secures PDO's construction contract for retail station

Construction
News
Published: 5 November 2020 - 10 a.m.
Muscat Securities Exchange-listed Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has secured a major long-term contract from the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for the construction and operation of the new retail filling stations.

In a stock market filing, the company said that the contract is expected to generate an initial capital investment of $20.8m (OMR8m), with the expected revenue being $90.9m (OMR35m) per annum, including non-fuel revenue (NFR).

In addition to the construction and operation contract, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company will also be responsible for fuel supply to PDO and its contractors.

The contract has been awarded for a period of 15 years starting from 23 August 2020 to 22 August 2035, with an option to extend it for five more years till 22 August 2040.

Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company said: “The contract is expected to contribute to the growth of the SME sector and benefit the local community significantly.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai receptionist to compete at global contest
    Floating resort furnished by Aston Martin coming to Dubai Marina
      Floating resort furnished by Aston Martin coming to Dubai
        Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
          Jumeirah at Etihad Towers GM transfers to Saadiyat Island following Hilton rebrand

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer
                  How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
                    What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?