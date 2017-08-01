Al Maha secures PDO's construction contract for retail station

Muscat Securities Exchange-listed Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has secured a major long-term contract from the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for the construction and operation of the new retail filling stations.



In a stock market filing, the company said that the contract is expected to generate an initial capital investment of $20.8m (OMR8m), with the expected revenue being $90.9m (OMR35m) per annum, including non-fuel revenue (NFR).



In addition to the construction and operation contract, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company will also be responsible for fuel supply to PDO and its contractors.



The contract has been awarded for a period of 15 years starting from 23 August 2020 to 22 August 2035, with an option to extend it for five more years till 22 August 2040.



Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company said: “The contract is expected to contribute to the growth of the SME sector and benefit the local community significantly.”