COVID-19: Abu Dhabi updates entry requirements

Construction
News
Published: 5 November 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements to be in effect from 8 November, to enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19,

As per the updated guidelines, residents and visitors who enter Abu Dhabi from 8 November and stay for four or more consecutive days must take a PCR test on the fourth day of entry. If they stay for eight or more consecutive days, they must take another PCR test on the eighth day, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The rules apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including returning Abu Dhabi residents. Those failing to take the PCR test on the fourth and eighth day are liable for fines.

As per the new regulations, entry must be within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. The current PCR test on the sixth day will not be required for entries from 8 November.

On another note, the emirate recently announced the reopening of Abu Dhabi's cultural sites including art gallery, Manarat Al Saadiyat; Berklee Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation; musical institution, Bait Al Oud; and Al Qattara Arts Center in Al Ain from 8 November, as part of the efforts to relax restrictions and continue business operations while taking measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

F&B Focus: Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub
    Microsoft, DHL event sparks discussion around digital supply chains
      TRATON outlines next steps in electromobility collaboration
        Volga-Dnepr sees e-commerce volumes triple
          Energy partnerships have halo effect on politics and diplomacy: IEA director

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer
                  How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
                    What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?