COVID-19: Abu Dhabi updates entry requirements

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements to be in effect from 8 November, to enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19,

As per the updated guidelines, residents and visitors who enter Abu Dhabi from 8 November and stay for four or more consecutive days must take a PCR test on the fourth day of entry. If they stay for eight or more consecutive days, they must take another PCR test on the eighth day, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The rules apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including returning Abu Dhabi residents. Those failing to take the PCR test on the fourth and eighth day are liable for fines.

As per the new regulations, entry must be within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. The current PCR test on the sixth day will not be required for entries from 8 November.

On another note, the emirate recently announced the reopening of Abu Dhabi's cultural sites including art gallery, Manarat Al Saadiyat; Berklee Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation; musical institution, Bait Al Oud; and Al Qattara Arts Center in Al Ain from 8 November, as part of the efforts to relax restrictions and continue business operations while taking measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.