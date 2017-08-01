CW Awards 20: Rising Star of the Year shortlist revealed

Five engineers from across the Middle East’s construction industry have been shortlisted for the Rising Star of the Year category at the Construction Week Awards 2020.

The Rising Star of the Year award will go to the individual who has demonstrated the greatest level of professional development and is somebody to watch out for in the future.

The names who impressed us this year are Cundall’s structural engineer, Calum Perey, DutcoTennant LLC’s key account engineer, Manal Rafique, Khatib & Alami urban planner, Dana Al Haremi, KEO International Consultants mechanical engineer, Lama Refaei, and Atkins lead design architect, Yahya Kaddoura.

The ‘rising stars’ of our industry will be put forward to our independent panel judges who will explore how each individual has contributed to the business over the past 12 months and whether they have been noticed internally and externally for their progression across the construction industry.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be our first physical event of the year that will take place on Wednesday 9 December 2020 from 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be backed by Gold Sponsor - ALEC; Silver Sponsors Reed Smith, Cundall, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy, and Ramboll.

Category Sponsor will be Rider Levett Bucknall and our Education Partner will be The University of Manchester.

