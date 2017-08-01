CW Awards 20: Sub-Consultancy of the Year shortlist named

Black & White Engineering, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy and Compass Project Consulting have been shortlisted for the Sub-Consultancy of the Year category at the Construction Week Awards 2020 in Dubai.

The award for Sub-Consultancy of the Year will go to the company that has demonstrated how it has added value for its client – developer or consultant – by providing specialised expertise for the project, whilst also delivering on-time, within-budget, and highly HSE-centric work.

All three firms will be put forward to our independent panel of judges who will decide the Highly Commended and Winner of the category.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be our first physical event of the year that will take place on Wednesday 9 December 2020 from 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be backed by Gold Sponsor - ALEC; Silver Sponsors Reed Smith, Cundall, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy, and Ramboll.

Category Sponsor will be Rider Levett Bucknall and our Education Partner will be The University of Manchester.

To book your spot at the CW Awards 2020, please email Anthony Chandran at anthony.chandran@itp.com.

Alternatively, if you would like to explore the various commercial opportunities that our brand has to offer, please contact Construction Week's group commercial manager, Saraswati Agarwal, at saraswati.agarwal@itp.com.

Visit the CW Awards 2020 website for more information about the event.