Infra for Phase 1 of Khazaen Economic City complete

Khazaen Economic City, Oman’s upcoming integrated economic city, has marked completion of infrastructure works on Phase 1 of the project.

Phase 1 works cover 3.2 million m2 leasable land areas; 10km internal road network; 15km stormwater channels; 5,000m3 water reservoir; 22km water supply system; 200 streetlights; 3.3km pipeline crossing ducts for future service.

In April 2020, the integrated economic city noted that despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the sultanate, construction and infrastructure works progressed steadily, with the authorities having taken preventive measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the workflow.

In addition, Khazaen Economic City's authorities coordinated with the project's main contractor, Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG, and made critical and rapid decisions to change some suppliers in order to avoid delays in the manufacture and supply of materials. Authorities also took precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection on site.

Recently, the Khazaen Engineering Team handed over land plot demarcations to the first investors in the city, thus, enabling them to start preparing site drawings and engineering designs for their projects. These are required to obtain the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.