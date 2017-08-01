NEOM shows "ingredients to yield a community, with best liveable space"

Hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai and delivered in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) and Siemens – Expo 2020 Dubai’s premier infrastructure digitalisation partner – the Pre-Expo Urban and Rural Development Week is conducting a virtual event on smart cities and sustainable habitats involving leading construction experts, tech visionaries, and government officials from around the world.

Day 1 of the virtual event included a discussion on Expo Family Updates, where international participants and official providers of Expo 2020 Dubai inspired audiences with creative solutions to support growing populations in a sustainable manner.

The session included a glimpse into Saudi Arabia’s $500bn NEOM gigaproject, which is being built from the ground up on an area covering 26,500km2 as a living laboratory and an exemplary model for exceptional liveability.

The chief urban development officer for NEOM, Antoni Vives, said: “How do you build a place that is for all and that changes the pace of things happening all over the Earth? NEOM is the place where we can really play with it and understand what ingredients we should use to yield a community, while generating the best liveable physical space.

“It is an engine for the progress of humanity in a moment in which major challenges have to be faced boldly. If we make it happen here, we will change the world.”

The discussions also covered a case study of digital platforms leveraged to support the design of carbon-neutral cities being implemented in Lisbon, Portugal.

Dr Paulo Ferrão, a full professor at Instituto Superior Técnico – University of Lisbon, said: “Our work focuses on developing using urban digital twins in order to design carbon-neutral cities. Currently, carbon accounting in cities is focused on production-based emissions.

“However, fast-growing urban consumption is a key driver of climate change and carbon emissions. The importance of taking a consumption-based approach is critical work, as Europe prepares to be the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.”

In addition, the sessions included insights into Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, which was declared the European Green Capital of 2016, as well as a case study from Thailand of a “smart-enough” city, which is sustainable, inclusive, and comprehensive for all citizens, and applicable to secondary cities across the globe.

The chair of the programme board for Strategic Research & Innovation Partnership – Smart Cities & Communities, Andrej Kotar, said: “In Slovenia, we united behind a national declaration to boost the digital transformation of cities, communities and villages towards a sustainable, smart society.

“Based on this national declaration, there was strong cooperation from stakeholders, including national and local governments, the wider public sector, companies, universities, research institutions and NGOs. With such a strong commitment from all stakeholders, Slovenia is in a great position to become a reference as a smart-society country.”

The senior executive vice president and CTO of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Dr Passakon Prathombutr, said: “Although the idea of a smart city, driven by cutting-edge technology, might be an ideal concept for leading cities in modern societies, we have also seen the growth of another more balanced concept – a 'smart-enough city,' which better fits the needs of the huge number of secondary cities across the globe.

“A 'smart-enough city' means that the city needs to be built as a home for everyone. It is a home designed for the good all of its citizens, leaving no one behind, through the synergy of three elements: technology, society and citizens, and city planners.

“By taking this point of view, we can focus on finding solutions that are smart enough to directly solve the root of any problem for each group of citizens.”