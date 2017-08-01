Oman's DRPIC suspends FEED work on Duqm Petrochemical Project

Construction
News
Published: 5 November 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Oman’s Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC) has suspended the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for its proposed Duqm Petrochemical Project (DPP), as the company has been seeking to assess the impact of COVID-19 on its future works.

In a statement, the company said that DRPIC’s board of directors concluded that the suspension of FEED work of the project is in the interest of the company during a time of unprecedented global economic uncertainty in light of the global pandemic, decrease in demand, and highly volatile commodity prices.

The company’s shareholders will reassess the project, considering the current challenging global market environment and the importance of seeking opportunities to enhance the value of the project, the state-held Oman News Agency reported.

The DPP comprises Phase 2 of the integrated refineries and petrochemicals project, which the company has been planning to implement in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm, as part of the existing strategic partnership between OQ, a national petroleum investment company of Oman and Kuwait Petroleum International, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Construction work on the Duqm Refinery has been progressing as per the planned schedule, with overall progress having reached 72%.
