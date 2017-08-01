Qiddiya appoints Philippe Gas as CEO replacing Michael Reininger

Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), the developer of Qiddiya — the kingdom’s future capital of Entertainment, Sports, and the Arts — has appointed Philippe Gas as the Chief Executive Officer effective 29 November 2020, replacing founding CEO Michael Reininger.



Gas was the former president and managing director of Walt Disney Attraction Japan and Disneyland International and enjoyed a 30-year stint with The Walt Disney Company.



Previously, he was the CEO of Euro Disney SCA, the first tourism destination in Europe, and served in the role for seven years. Gas was later responsible for successfully launching Shanghai Disney Resort, The Walt Disney Company’s first theme park in mainland China and its largest international investment to date.



Commenting on Gas’s appointment as the CEO of QIC, HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and a Board Member and the General Secretary of Qiddiya’s Board of Directors, said: “The Qiddiya gigaproject sits at the core of the future of Saudi Arabian entertainment.



“Philippe has an impressive international track record of delivering world-class entertainment destination experiences and leading large organisations, which makes him the right person to oversee this next, crucial phase of development as we rapidly journey toward the much-anticipated Grand Opening of Qiddiya.

“I want to thank Michael Reininger for laying the foundation for our future success with his steadfast leadership over the past few years and on behalf of the whole Qiddiya team I wish him every success in his future endeavors.”



Taking up the role, Gas said: “Qiddiya is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop an unforgettable offering that will transform entertainment for an entire region and create cherished memories for current and future generations.



“I am grateful to HRH Mohammed bin Salman and the Qiddiya Board of Directors for entrusting me with this prestigious responsibility. The Qiddiya team has delivered a lot in a short amount of time and it is my honor to take the helm at this critical juncture so that together, we can launch an incredible new entertainment experience to the world.”



After having served in the role for nearly three years overseeing the delivery of major milestones at the gigaproject, Reininger will remain for a handover and advisory period at the company before departing.



According to QIC, Reininger’s entrepreneurial skillset has been instrumental in seeding the foundation of Qiddiya and in the last three years, he has put together successful project teams in anticipation of this planned transition.

Reininger featured on teh cover of Construction Week's July issue along with QIC's chief development officer, Kareem Shamm, and spoke about how the developer had been progressing on its 366km2 entertainment city and how they managed to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.