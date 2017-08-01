Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stones for residential, educational projects

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has laid the foundation stone for a number of educational, sports, and residential projects in Kalba city.

The construction projects included Victoria International School - Kalba, Kalba Club for the Disabled, and the Al Saaf residential complex.

The Sharjah Ruler was accompanied by the head of the Housing Department, Dr Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji; the chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, Dr Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi; the chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi; the advisor to the Department of Planning and Survey, Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi; and the head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi.

[[{"fid":"96372","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The Victoria International School in Kalba, which is considered one of the most prestigious schools that adopts scientific and academic curricula and programmes, will include a number of modern facilities, including specialised classrooms, technical and technological halls, knowledge resources, sports and entertainment facilities, in addition to the use of modern educational technologies.

Kalba Club for the Disabled is an important addition to Kalba, as it will provide support and care for People of Determination to practise sports and develop their skills. The club will contain various facilities in addition to green spaces, parking, and service facilities.

The Al Saaf residential complex project is the latest housing project in Kalba city, which will include 443 houses, and comes within the directives of HH Dr Sheikh Sultan, the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a decent and stable life for members of the community.

During his visit to the project site, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the executive plans, as well as building designs and land maps for residential plots.

The Sharjah Ruler directed stakeholders to provide all services to the complex as per the best standards, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.