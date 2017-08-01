Heriot-Watt University Dubai to host ‘Engineer for a Day’ workshops

The interactive workshop series has been designed with the aim of providing participants an opportunity to explore various engineering disciplines that include Mechanical, Energy, Automotive, Civil, Architectural, Chemical, Electrical and Electronic, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems.

‘Design Engineer for a Day’ – the first workshop in the series - focuses on how design is a core competency common to all engineers. The workshop will be experiential with a range of online design activities on the agenda.

Faculty involved in the workshop will also highlight some of the challenges, opportunities and rewards of a career in engineering and will provide an insight into potential career paths.

Professor Tadhg O’Donovan, the Head Engineering and Physical Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai will commence the workshop with a short introduction to engineering design principles and a demonstration of few advanced manufacturing techniques.

This will be followed by a live step-by-step guidance for participants to create their own designs. Participants will not only be able to create and upload their own engineering designs but will also be able to see the manufacture of submitted designs via live streaming, upon completion of the workshop.

The faculty will cover:

Demonstration of advanced manufacture techniques

Design guidance

One-to-one design support

Design review and information session

Automated manufacture of submitted designs (streamed live via YouTube)

The workshops are free to attend and will take place on Microsoft Teams on 20 November between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Registration for the “Design Engineer for a Day” workshop is open until 17 November.