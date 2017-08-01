Savills: Bahrain’s real estate market to be subdued in next 12 months

Bahrain’s real estate market is anticipated to remain subdued in next the 12 months, according to Savills’s report about the Kingdom’s first property market indices.



The report provides an overview of the impact of the global pandemic and market analysis of the office and residential rental markets.



Commenting on the current state of the Bahrain economy and property sector, Harry Goodson-Wickes, head of Northern Gulf at Savills said: “Over the past few years, the Kingdom of Bahrain has adopted a series of positive reforms to diversify its economy and empower the private sector.



“Under the broader economic reforms, the government also launched the National Planning Development Strategy 2030 and established the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to help the nation achieving an integrated approach towards urban development, increase transparency, promote investments while protecting the rights of consumers.



“However, government revenues have not kept pace with the overall diversification strategy and in addition to that, the onset of Covid-19 has undone a lot of progress made under the Fiscal Balance Programme (FBP).



“Similar to the country’s economic landscape, the real estate sector has been under pressure for the last few years and this is now likely to continue for the foreseeable future given the challenging global economic landscape.”

COVID-19 impact



According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the economic landscape in Bahrain, while the country has been under significant economic pressures as persistent large fiscal deficits have raised public debt from 42% of GDP in 2013 to close to 79% in 2019.



The country’s fiscal position has been unstable due to the pandemic straining government finances and a drop-in oil price. It is expected that the government revenues are set to drop by 8.5% in 2020, compared to a 2.5% growth recorded in 2019. This will push the overall debt to 103% of the GDP in 2020.



Meanwhile, overall economic output is expected to significantly slowdown in 2020 with the GDP projected to decline by 5.9% in 2020 after a 1.8% growth last year.



Non-oil GDP is likely to contract by 5.1% y-o-y while the oil sector economy is set to decline by 9.9% in 2020.



The report says that fiscal consolidation measures under the Fiscal Balance Program (FBP) is expected to lower the deficit in the coming years with initiatives such as the introduction of VAT, and with $10bn in financing from other GCC countries also helping the improvement.



Residential market

Bahrain’s has witnessed an increase in energy costs which has resulted in the residential market to shift from larger to smaller units.



According to Savills, the occupier movement has been observed given the increase in supply by approximately 3,500 apartment units in a short period of time. This will further intensify with a supply of 4,322 units over the next four years when projects such as Golden Gate Towers, Oryx Bahrain Bay, Paramount Tower, Harbour Row, and Amwaj Gateway are handed over.



Commenting on the residential sector, Hashim Kadhem, associate director – head of professional services at Savills Bahrain said: “Residential rental rates will continue to decline for the remainder of this year across apartment and villa projects with the high-end segment facing the most pressure.



“This is mainly due to more households constricting their budget on the back of subdued economic outlook in addition to uncertainty surrounding employment in the private sector and salary reductions.



“With many residents working from home, we believe this may lead to a rise in tenants looking for extra space for home offices and an increased focus on communal areas, which was historically not been a priority.”

A high volume of freehold apartments has entered the market over the past three years with a further 7,500 units expected in the next five years, leading to a supply and demand imbalance.

Office market



Swapnil Pillai, associate director Research Middle East at Savills, said: “Occupiers are expected to analyse their office requirements with a strong probability of downsizing as more flexible working conditions are offered to employees. These trends were seen emerging globally with companies such as Twitter and Fujitsu allowing staff to work from home or the office dependent on their convenience.”



Pillai added: “Low-end offices have struggled to compete the most with a 10.1% rental price decline y-o-y in Q3 2020. It must be noted that the lower end of the market has witnessed rental rates similar to those offered in the industrial market which highlights the stress level the market is facing.”



“The limited number of freehold offices available for purchase has contributed to the stability of pricing in this segment of the market with high end offices recording a slight price rise of 0.6% y-o-y. Similarly, low end offices recorded a marginal increase of 0.1% whereas the mid-end segment recorded a price decline of 4.3% for the same period.”