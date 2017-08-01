Sudan, UAE ink MoU to construct 500MW solar energy stations

Construction
News
Published: 6 November 2020 - 9 a.m.

The governments of Sudan and UAE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish solar energy stations with a capacity of 500MW (IPP) system.

As part of the MoU, Sudan will purchase produced electricity at a competitive price throughout the contract period, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

This was accelerated by a high-level ministerial delegation from Sudan, which registered a visit to the UAE at the invitation of HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, headed by Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas, and included Minister of Energy and Mining Eng Khairy Abdul Rahman, Minister of Finance and Assistant Governor of Bank of Sudan.

The delegation discussed with HE Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), ways to support joint cooperation between the two countries in the sectors of trade, finance, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

Accordingly, the delegation met a number of officials in the relevant institutions and technical ideas were exchanged in a number of projects such as renewable energies, various electrical stations, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, medicine, and more.


