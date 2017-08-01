Azizi awards MEP design, advisory contract to MARIO Associates

Dubai-based private real estate developer Azizi Developments has awarded mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design and advisory contract to MARIO Associates.



The contract comprises a broad spectrum of consulting services, including the review of the existing design of Azizi Developments’ upcoming projects — models, drawings — based on best performance, market practice, codes and standards, operational efficiency, constructability, and safety.



Commenting on the contract award, Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, executive director – engineering division at Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to bring on board MARIO Associates, a leading, integrative engineering consulting firm, to advise us on our MEP designs for our upcoming projects across Dubai.



“Its involvement will help us leverage cost effective, energy-efficient systems within our building designs while adhering to the highest build quality standards.”



The developer recently launched the Park Avenue project, which is surrounded by greenery and is within proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired, master-planned community Riviera; the upcoming Meydan One Mall; the Meydan Grandstand; The Track; and within a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai.