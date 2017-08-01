Five-year plan approved for Abu Dhabi Water and Electricty Sector

Construction
News
Published: 7 November 2020 - 9 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Sector, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently chaired a committee meeting, where the five-year plan and budget for the sector for the next five years was approved.

In addition, support, transformation initiatives and strategic goals for the year 2021 were prescribed.

The committee reviewed the new projects expected to be implemented in the field of electricity and water production in addition to a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy.


