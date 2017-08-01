Grundfos takes Milton Around the World to children in the UAE

Published: 7 November 2020
Grundfos has conducted a CSR outreach campaign in Dubai which uses a book to reduce fear and uncertainty about the Coronavirus pandemic among youngsters.

Grundfos partnered with Danish publisher Milton Around the World to develop ‘Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus’, an illustrated book aimed at children aged five to eight which addresses issues and outlines the important steps young children can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The pump supplier shared an e-version of the book on the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) website portal ‘In This Together’.

The website includes a range of resources and services for teachers, parents and students, and is an important free resource which exists to serve and help the community during the period of distance learning due to Covid-19.

English and Arabic copies of the book were also delivered to The English College Dubai’s Primary School library in time for the children to learn about Global Handwashing Day.

The outreach campaign also extended to children’s hospitals and clinics in Dubai with Grundfos delivering Arabic and English copies of the book for young patients at the Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and the Dr Dina Pediatric Dentistry Clinic.

Sikander Ejaz the Marketing Lead for the Gulf, Levant & Pakistan said: “The Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus book has been devised to help young children learn more about the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures we all need to take to navigate this new era. At Grundfos we feel it is important to help the communities we serve, and we can do this by raising awareness among the children of Dubai.

“The book approaches Coronavirus in a thoughtful and sensitive way which will educate, inform and entertain, and we were delighted to be able to work with these important partners to educate the next generation and give them some understanding about the pandemic, and the measures they and anyone can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
