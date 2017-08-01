Serco Middle East signs contract with Department of Civil Aviation to provide air navigation services at Sharjah Airport

The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah has awarded Serco Middle East, a five year contract for the delivery of air navigation services at Sharjah Airport, effective until 28 February 2025 after it won the tender launched early this year.



The contract was signed at the main building of Department of Civil Aviation & Sharjah Airport Authority by HE Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah and Mr. Phil Malem, CEO, Serco Middle East, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of Department of Civil Aviation and Mr. Jakobus Andre Fourie, Contract Manager, Serco ME.



The agreement will contribute to increase the percentage of Emiratisation at Sharjah Airport with targets of a 47% Emirati workforce by 2025, and continually upgrade and strengthen the service level at Sharjah Airport, while also ensuring an excellent operational efficiency and continuity of the service in accordance with the latest technologies and international standards as part of its ambitious growth plan.



HE Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said: “First of all, we congratulate Serco Middle East for winning the tender. Our long business relationship with Serco stems from the confidence the company enjoys in the field of air navigation services and the achievements we have made together in the past years. Our collaboration with Serco will ensure smooth aircraft movements as well as full compliance to matters of safety at the airport, especially during aircraft landing and takeoff. We are continuing our efforts to offer world-class services to our customers and stakeholders. In addition to enhancing our human resources and technical capacities.”



Phil Malem, CEO, Serco Middle East, said: “We are very proud to contribute to the growth of the aviation business in Sharjah. The Sharjah DCA and Serco have worked collaboratively for over 70 years to deliver best in-class air navigation services (ANS) to Sharjah International Airport, and it’s been a privilege to support the airport as it grows. The signing of this agreement with The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah is testament to the longstanding trust we share with our partner and also showcases our commitment to develop the aviation sector in line with international standards. We’re committed to furthering the country’s nationalisation agenda, and our focus on providing best-in-class training, will help fuel the growth of the airport, by putting people at the heart of the journey.”



Serco Middle East provides management and operational services for airports and air traffic control globally. It is one of the world’s largest private air navigation services companies. In the Middle East they are proud to be building local capacity and national talent in the field of air traffic control with the aim to further support the growth of air traffic in partnership with its aviation industry customers. Serco Middle East has extensive experience in workforce, asset and data management across several sectors, including transport, healthcare, citizen services, defence and justice & immigration.