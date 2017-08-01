Ajman Municipality, Bee’ah partner for waste management

The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has partnered with Sharjah-based waste management company, Bee'ah, to provide city cleansing, waste management and pest control services in the city centre.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, HH Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, said: “As our department’s primary goal, we are stressing on the importance of preserving the environment as well as promoting efforts to create a ‘green’ emirate where residents can benefit from a better quality of life and healthier surroundings. Therefore, we strive to activate crucial sustainability projects that will cement Ajman’s position as a safe and innovative city that is achieving our ambitions across different sectors.”

Also commenting on the contract signing, Director General of the Municipality Department, HE Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, said: “The department seeks to build robust partnerships with various environmental entities in the country to protect the image and appeal of the emirate as well as to contribute to a happier society. We aim to ensure Ajman’s communities enjoy all the elements of comfortable living in a clean, green and healthy environment.”

Speaking about Bee'ah's role in the partnership, Group CEO, HE Khaled Al Huraimel, said: “Bee'ah is committed to extend its reach and collaborate with different entities to improve quality of life for the communities we serve, whether through integrated waste management, disinfection and sanitisation or renewable energy projects."

Both parties agreed to fully cooperate in the field of environment management. As per their respective roles, the department will provide Bee’ah with all the technical requirements including indicative data such as time tables, geographical distribution and statistics related to waste generation as well as details on the infrastructure of main and secondary streets, traffic signal intersections, and public parking.

As part of its comprehensive operations in Ajman, Bee’ah will responsibly and sustainably manage 250 tonnes of residential, commercial and industrial waste – the equivalent weight of around 150 cars – generated daily in the emirate.

While special equipment will be used to handle bulk waste, each residential home in the covered areas will be given bulk bags to dispose of larger volumes of waste, such as end-of-life homeware, fixtures and organic waste, which will later be collected by Bee’ah. In addition, Bee’ah will develop an innovative recycling and educational centre to promote social responsibility and encourage the public to think and act more sustainably and reduce waste generation.

Furthermore, the department has agreed to facilitate Bee’ah’s operations by overcoming any challenges that may be faced within the scope of the department's influence, and in line with its policies and strategy. Both parties also agreed to take on the responsibilities of completing projects related to general cleansing, pest control and periodic sterilisation.

As per the agreement with Ajman Municipality, Bee’ah will undertake waste collection, city and beach cleaning, street sweeping, and bin disinfection services.

To serve over 240,000 of Ajman’s population in the Al Rashidiya, Liwara, Al Nuaimia, Al Nakhil and Al Rumailah districts in the region, a team of over 400 employees and 50 vehicles and heavy equipment will be deployed.

The move is another step forward towards UAE’s sustainability and zero-waste ambitions, maintaining safety and health of the people and protecting the environment in which the communities live in accordance with the Ajman 2021 goals.