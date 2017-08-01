Al Masaood Automobiles gets ‘Outstanding Performance Award in Market Share Growth' from Nissan Middle East

Al Masaood Automobiles, the distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, has been honoured by Nissan Middle East with the ‘Outstanding Performance Award” in market share growth for posting a strong performance for fiscal year 2019 (FY 19).

The award was presented to Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles by Guillaume Cartier, Vice Chairman and SVP Marketing & Sales for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, President of Africa Middle East & India (AMI), during a recognition ceremony held at Nissan Abu Dhabi, and in the presence of VIPs and senior representatives from Nissan Middle East and Nissan Global.

Nissan’s market share in 2019 grew significantly in the UAE, and in Abu Dhabi as a result of Al Masaood Automobiles’ wide-ranging initiatives to promote and widen the reach of the auto brand despite current challenging market conditions. During FY 19, Al Masaood Automobiles witnessed a total unit and retail growth of 18 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Tansel said: “We thank Nissan Middle East for recognising our efforts to strengthen Nissan’s presence in the market. Likewise, we also appreciate the visit made by Nissan senior executives and VIPs to our headquarters to personally present the award to us. Both Al Masaood Automobiles and Nissan have maintained strong ties for almost four decades, and this latest development marks another successful chapter in the history of our partnership. The recognition bears testament to the success of our relentless efforts to grow despite challenging market conditions and constantly adapt to the evolving customer needs and preferences. We are committed to continuously refine our high-performing and customer-centric culture to achieve long-term success.”

“Our customers are part of the Al Masaood family, and we are constantly exploring new ways to serve them better and fulfil their needs by ensuring their satisfaction and delivering seamless experiences. Strategies that create an efficient and effective integrated business environment and develop highly skilled and productive work force form the foundation of our success,” Tansel added.

Nissan’s market share increase in the UAE could be attributed to several factors, including the robust local demand for both the 2020 Nissan Patrol, the market leader in the SUV segment, and the 2019 Nissan Altima. The company also cited the brand’s auto leasing and Nissan Online Finance solution offered to customers to enable them to own the latest competitively priced car models. Another key growth factor during the fiscal year was Al Masaood Automobiles’ move to intensify its use of technology to deliver an integrated buying experience, which led to the launch of the Nissan Ecommerce platform in 2019. The portal is a one-stop online shop that allows buyers to directly and conveniently purchase either new or certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles.

Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “Al Masaood Automobiles has played a major role in Nissan’s continuing efforts to consolidate its presence in the UAE and has achieved remarkable performance for over 37 years now. The company’s dedication and leadership in the automotive space have contributed largely to Nissan’s leading reputation in the market. Nissan’s product innovation combined with Al Masaood’s innovative retail concept presents customers with a global brand experience. We are delighted to be presenting Al Masaood Automobiles with this much deserved award, and we would like to thank them for their continued excellence and support.”

Nissan’s recognition acknowledged the achievements of Al Masaood Automobiles’ customer-centric, innovative approach to sales, outstanding customer and aftersales services, as well as its commitment to achieving the highest ranks in market surveys. It further underscored the company’s established trustworthiness amongst customers across multiple business segments, in addition to highlighting its continued investments in innovative aftersales services; staff and sales professional training; creative strategies to adapt to the customers’ evolving needs; and smart hiring practices.