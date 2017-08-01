Bloom Holding appoints ex-IMKAN CEO Walid El-Hindi at its helm

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Bloom Holding has appointed former IMKAN chief executive officer Walid El-Hindi as its new CEO.

With more than 25 years of professional experience in the real estate development sector, Walid El-Hindi is joining Bloom Holding to take full responsibility for overseeing operations across all Bloom Holding subsidiaries, which include properties, education, hospitality, and services.

Prior to joining Bloom Holding, El-Hindi held senior positions in big real estate and investments companies, including IMKAN.

During his five-year tenure at IMKAN, El-Hindi was a major part of the company’s growth, helping to set up offices in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Morocco, as well as launching six master-planned communities with 11 projects completed or currently under construction.

El-Hindi was also responsible for IMKAN’s 300% year-on-year increase in sales across its collection of projects last year in 2019.

In a statement, Bloom Holding said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Walid El-Hindi as the new CEO of Bloom Holding. Walid brings extensive experience to the role, in addition to an impressive skillset, dynamic approach, and collaborative leadership style.

“We believe that Walid El-Hindi will be instrumental in enabling Bloom Holding to reach new heights in the achievement of our long-term vision. We look forward to further success under his leadership as we continue to develop premium real estate, whilst managing and operating our best-in-class communities, schools and hotels.

“We are extremely confident that his deep knowledge and expertise will prove to be a huge asset to Bloom Properties, and to our partners and customers.

Walid El-Hindi has taught architecture as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree.

The CEO of Bloom Holding, Walid El-Hindi, said: “I am honoured and excited to have been appointed to manage this impressive firm. Bloom Holding has broad capabilities in the market that has enabled it to grow from strength to strength.

“It is clear that Bloom Holding has an exceptional vision; and I am eager to begin working alongside Bloom’s team as we enter a new chapter together and promote Bloom Holding’s position in the market.”