Caterpillar to start manufacturing the new Cat D9 GC dozer in the first quarter of 2021

The new Cat D9 GC dozer shares the same frame as the Cat D9 dozer, and its frame, powertrain and major components are designed to be rebuilt to give the dozer a cost-effective second life.

Application-specific configurations and multiple blade attachments deliver performance in a range of mining, construction and industrial applications such as production dozing, ripping overburden, site maintenance, fleet support, bulk materials handling and land reclamation. Special configurations are available for desert, arctic and steel mill applications.

The D9 GC replaces the D9R and continues to feature the Cat 3408C engine, producing 308 kW in the new dozer. The engine now offers longer fuel and air cleaner life, a single high-efficiency oil filter for lower maintenance costs, and a new, robust self-tensioner. The D9 GC powertrain incorporates the Cat three-speed planetary powershift transmission and torque divider with free-wheel stator, which puts more power to the ground and saves fuel.

Delivering more tractive effort to push through tough cuts, Caterpillar’s elevated sprocket and suspended undercarriage isolates the final drives, axles and steering components from harsh impacts to increase machine longevity. The suspended undercarriage reduces shock loads transferred to the undercarriage by up to 50%, resulting in a smoother, more comfortable ride for the operator.

The D9 GC offers an isolation-mounted operator platform with ROPS and FOPS for operator safety and comfort. The Cat Comfort Series seat is fully adjustable with thick seat and back cushions to improve operator comfort and support. Simple hand controls combine steering clutch disengagement and brake application for each track to deliver straightforward operation. A notched fuel tank and narrow ripper carriage deliver exceptional visibility of the front and rear work areas to enhance operating safety.

The new D9 GC has many of the same components, parts and systems of the D9R dozer, offering a familiar design for service technicians. Both left and right equalizer bar pin bearings and pins are conveniently lubricated from a remote lubrication point that is easy to access. Daily powertrain oil check and sampling ports are conveniently accessed from the service platform for added safety.

The new high-efficiency aluminum bar plate radiator for the engine features a large cover for quick access and improved cleaning efficiency. Sealed electrical connectors lock out dust and moisture to elevate electrical system reliability and servicing. The bottom guard has a secondary retention system, which allows a service technician to free a stuck guard and safely lower it to the ground.

Manufacturing of the new Cat D9 GC dozer will begin in the first quarter of 2021.