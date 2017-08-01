Construction of Deyaar’s Bella Rose project hits 90%; profits revealed

Dubai Financial Market-list property developer and real estate service provider, Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), which is majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), has revealed construction updates as well as its preliminary interim unreviewed financial results for the first nine months of 2020.

The company reported revenues of $78.43m (AED288.1m) and net profit of $3.56m (AED13.1m) for the first nine months of 2020 ending 30 September.

Commenting on the earnings, the chief executive officer of Deyaar, Saeed Al Qatami, said: “During the past months, the company has successfully maintained the efficiency of its operations and the continuity of construction work on our current residential projects.

“We have also appointed the main contractor for Noor District at the Midtown project, who commenced the construction work of seven new residential buildings.

“This is in addition to making great progress in the construction of the Bella Rose project in Al Barsha South, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the completion rate currently at 90%.”

Al Qatami added: “We have also witnessed an increase in domestic tourism leading to gradual demand in the hospitality sector as the authorities reduced the restrictions imposed on travel. We work closely with our hotel operator to ensure the highest health and safety standards are maintained in our hotels, to follow all precautionary measures and instructions issued by the official authorities.”

Deyaar is one of Dubai’s leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties.