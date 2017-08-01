CW Awards 20: Sub-Contractor of the Year shortlist revealed

Alemco, the MEP arm of UAE contracting giant ALEC, China State Construction’s MEP division, Voltas Limited, Transgulf Readymix Concrete Company and Allied Vision have been shortlisted for the Sub-Contractor of the Year category at the Construction Week Awards 2020.

The Sub-Contractor of the Year Award will go to the company that can demonstrate the best record of progress and delivery for its clients.

Our independent panel of judges will also deliberate how each firm has maintained an exemplary health, safety, and environment (HSE) record, while showing signs of commercial strength and growth.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be our first physical event of the year that will take place on Wednesday 9 December 2020 from 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will be backed by Gold Sponsor - ALEC; Silver Sponsors Reed Smith, Cundall, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy, and Ramboll.

Category Sponsor will be Rider Levett Bucknall and our Education Partner will be The University of Manchester.

