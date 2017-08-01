DEWA inaugurates 20 new substations in 2020

The list of sites includes one 400 kV substation in Dubai South and 19 other 132 kV substations acros the Emirate.

The investment of the substations totals $707million, whiel there are 42 additional units under construction.

READ: Honeywell introduces first Cloud-based solution for end-to-end connectivity and visibility to fire safety systems

"These new substations are part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of the power transmission network in the Emirate and meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer went on to say that DEWA's total investment in power transmission now stands at more than $3billion.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, added that implementation of the substations went to plan despite the disruption of the world's health pandemic.