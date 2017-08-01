Dubai Metro gets 50 additional trains, 15 to serve Expo 2020 Dubai

Speaking about the addition and progress, HE Al Tayer, said: "The authority has made many improvements to the interior design of the new trains to provide more comfort for passengers and increase the carrying capacity of the cars. The 'transversal' and 'longitudinal' (in the gold class and silver class and the women's and children's carriage, respectively) distribution contributes to an increase in the capacity of the trains by 8%, so that the train capacity increases from 643 passengers to 696 passengers. The improvements also include new designs for handles and lighting; the use of modern digital display screens for advertisements, in addition to developing a dynamic illuminated map of the metro line and its stations; the use of the modern LED lighting system.

In addition, the design of the luggage area has been modified, so that it can be used to park passengers, with the option to distribute seats on both sides of the train, and increase the width of the corridor between 'gangway' vehicles, taking into account its suitability for people of determination."

Video: The arrival of all the 50 new #DubaiMetro trains. The new trains are deployed at the Dubai Metro Depots at Al Rashidiya and Jebel Ali. #RTA is currently conducting operational tests of trains on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro Red Line. pic.twitter.com/RlS6uoKP0v — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 7, 2020

The new trains have been distributed to the metro terminals in "Rashidiya and Jebel Ali", HE Al Tayer said, adding that the authority is currently conducting an experimental operational examination of the trains on the 2020 route on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro, divided into four phases - static test; dynamic test; operational test; and operational experiments.