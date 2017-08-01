Dubai records $789.5m in property transactions in Week 1 of Nov 2020

Published: 8 November 2020 - 10:19 a.m.

Dubai has recorded a total of $789.5m (AED2.9bn) in real estate and property transactions during the first week of November 2020, ending 5 November.

The total number of transactions reached 1,241 in the first week of November 2020, according to figures released by the Department of Land and Property in Dubai.

A total of 44 plots were sold for $48m (AED176.48m), and 854 apartments and villas were sold for $405.66m (AED1.49bn), the weekly report stated.

The top three transactions included land in Al Merkadh sold for $4.45m (AED16.33m), followed by a land that was sold for $3.43m (AED12.6m) in Al Barsha South, and land sold for $4.45m (AED16.33m) in Al Merkadh.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for the first week of November 2020 with 16 sales transactions worth $7.48m (AED27.49m), followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with five sales transactions worth $3.28m (AED12.07m), and Al Merkadh with five sales transactions worth $16.6m (AED61m).

The top three transfers for apartments and villas included an apartment was sold for $69.97m (AED257m) in Marsa Dubai, an apartment in the list sold for $27.77m (AED102m) in Burj Khalifa, and a villa sold for $26.13m (AED96m) in Al Hebiah Fourth.

The total amount of mortgaged properties for the week hit $272.25m (AED1bn), with the highest being land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for $53.9m (AED198m).

A total of 43 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth $38.66m (AED142m), according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

