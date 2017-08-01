Duqm Refinery eyes Q1 2022 completion, reaches 72% progress

Published: 8 November 2020

Construction work on Oman’s Duqm Refinery is 72% complete, with the project progressing according to the schedule and is expected to be completed in Q1 2022.

In a statement Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) said that more than 21,000 manpower had been deployed across various construction sites in several project packages of the refinery, which upon completion will process 230,000 barrels per day of crude oil, primarily producing diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, and liquefied petroleum gas.

Oman-based contracting heavyweight, Douglas OHI is working on the Duqm Refinery project and is delivering deliver the process units at the project, with the scope including the civil and underground piping to support the installation of equipment, piperacks, and specialist structures and networks across packages 1 and 2.

Joint venture Técnicas Reunidas Daewoo (TRD) had appointed Douglas OHI under a $42.4m contract in April 2019.

Douglas OHI was also awarded a $9.2m contract by TRD to deliver the building integration work on the site. The scope of the contract included the construction and co-ordination of 23 buildings with a total area of 18,328 square meters.

In September 2020, the project’s progress included 326,484m3 of concrete pour; 2,034 civil piles driven; 39,311 tonnes of structural steel usage; installation of a 122,767m pipe, and 51,167.9 tonnes of tanks installed.The project had also recorded 71.8 million manhours.


