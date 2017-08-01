Empower awards $44m construction contract for district cooling plant in Za’beel

Empower's new district cooling plant in Za’beel has moved a step closer after the company awarded construction contracts worth $44million for the facility.

The award of the contract comes after the completion of shoring and enabling work at the plant site and as a part of Empower’s plan to provide its services to the large and multi-use, existing and under-construction projects in the Za’beel area.

With a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tons (RT), the new plant will be connected with Empower’s existing district cooling plant in DIFC to deliver a total cooling energy of 112,000 RT. Phase 1 of the Za’beel district cooling plant project will be completed by the first half of 2021.

“This is the second contract that Empower signs within two months for building new district cooling plants. We have awarded a set of contracts last month for the construction of our fourth district cooling plant in the Business Bay, Dubai, with a cooling capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tons.

"We always strive to enhance our operations to cater to the needs of our rapidly increasing customer base in Dubai,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Our operations are expanding at accelerated pace with focus on vital areas. We have created a robust system to construct and operate district cooling plants according to the highest world-class standards.

"We also keep abreast with all the Dubai future plans, to make sure we are always able to meet the demand from new projects while maintaining the quality of service.”

Empower confirmed that the design of the new plant meets the highest international construction and design standards, and considered the modern urban developments in Dubai.

The CEO added: “Our plan is to maximize our district cooling capacity in this area by interconnecting the existing DC plant with the new plant. This will increase the operational efficiency of our systems that will ensure delivery of uninterrupted and high quality cooling service to our customers.”