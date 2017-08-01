Fenwick Elliott on dealing with the COVID-19 “learning curve”

November 2020 marks nine months since COVID-19 rocked the world and resulted in multiple unexpected challenges and issues that the construction industry has had to overcome.

While construction has continued and has not felt the full brunt of the pandemic compared to other sectors, the industry has been forced to adapt quickly and efficiently in order to stay afloat.

To explore these issues, we launched The Legal Table webinar series with global construction and energy law specialists, Fenwick Elliott, in May 2020.

Returning for the third episode of The Legal Table webinar series was the managing partner for Fenwick Elliott's Dubai branch, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Dubai-based partner Patrick Stone who gave their perspective on what’s changed since appearing for our first episode of the series five months ago.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a big impact over the last five months and has been a big part of the work that we have been doing,” said Stone. “I’ve not seen many new claims solely related to COVID-19, but it has continued to have an impact on on-going claims and disputes between contractors and employers.”

Elaborating on the impact of the global pandemic, Stone adds that contractors have dealt with COVID-19 “reasonably well” and have “worked together” with employers.

“Contractors have attempted to find their way through the issues and negotiate with employers,” added Stone. “It has been more of a problem where there are existing disputes on projects, and the pandemic has exacerbated those differences, and impacted on the delay, making delays worse and has impacted the contractor’s ability to mitigate those delays.

“The other big development over the past few months has been further restrictions on cash flow and liquidity within the market,” Stone continues. “The market has generally tightened and payments are becoming more delayed. Contractors are looking at claims and are starting to consider formal dispute resolution methods to resolve cash flow problems.”

Like many firms and businesses, Fenwick Elliott has had to adapt and change its way of working.

“The pandemic has changed how we do everything whether that’s connecting with friends and even buying groceries, and it has of course affected our business,” says Ibrahim. “In terms of changing dispute resolution proceedings, we have been through a learning curve. We quickly realised that holding hearings virtually is now the new normal, which is supported by the UAE arbitration law.”

With technology being accelerated and being part of our day-to-day routines both personally and from a professional perspective, Ibrahim made several recommendations to clients on how to proceed with virtual hearings.

“Today virtual hearings have resulted in changing the culture in terms of managing the arbitration. We advise all clients, experts and arbitrators to make sure that they are up-to-date with the new practices, have strong IT infrastructure which is supported by on-going investments in market leading cybersecurity systems.”

Echoing Ibrahim’s views on the movement of technology within the legal field, Stone believes that technology is one of the most positive developments to come out of the pandemic.

“People are embracing technology and it makes for a more efficient way of working. We quite often travel for 20-30 minute meetings. Doing that by video conference is far more efficient than travelling to client’s offices.”

Stone also discusses how the pandemic has changed client’s attitudes towards legal proceedings.

“People have realised that provisions such as Force Majeure are not a huge help and understand that the pandemic hasn’t made projects impossible, it has just made them more difficult,” Stone explains.

“People are looking more specifically at how the pandemic has impacted their works and given rise to entitlements to extension of time and additional money under the contract.”

Ibrahim also spoke about changes in the arbitration community, including the encouragement of the use of mediation in construction disputes by some arbitral institutions such as the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRICA) and the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitraiton (SCCA), as well as the recently announced ICC and LCIA rules.

“The new LCIA Rules represent a great step for efficiency, flexibility and transparency,” said Ibrahim. “I think these arbitral institutions are very keen to review their rules. This is a significant development in terms of better management in terms of dealing with complex disputes.”

Fenwick Elliott’s partners both agreed that the industry still faces tough times ahead but remained optimistic for the future.

“It’s clear that the industry is facing challenges both in terms of COVID and market liquidity,” said Stone. “I don’t want to be too negative – I think there is plenty of opportunity in the market both in the UAE and the wider region. There are projects out there and there is work to be had and there are reasons to be positive. The use of technology and learning new ways of working will help this.”

Signing off the discussion, Ibrahim said: “I expect a more stable environment for contractors as it was a tough learning curve and they will be able to negotiate more with employers, as well as being able to look at their risk assessment in a different manner."