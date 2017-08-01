KAUST unveils 2,000m2 advanced agricultural facility for greenhouses

Construction
News
Published: 8 November 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
Saudi Arabia’s The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has started work on an advanced agricultural facility for agricultural greenhouses that specialises in saline water cultivation techniques.

The project has been carried out in cooperation with the National Company for the Development of Research Products, and with the support of the Innovation Research Programme at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

The 2,000m2 facility located at the campus will help support KAUST to combine two areas of research innovation, including botany and agricultural engineering, which will provide sustainable solutions to food security for areas suffering from water scarcity.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the importance of the project lies in its ability to develop irrigation technology for agricultural crops using seawater, that can create new opportunities in the Kingdom’s agricultural sector.

Through the advanced agricultural facility for agricultural greenhouses KAUST seeks to work in the field of agricultural research and development, by supporting technologies and pioneering industries to create new products and services and actively contribute to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
