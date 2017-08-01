KSA Transport Minister inspects T3, T4 project at King Khalid Int'l Airport

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and the chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser conducted an inspection visit to review the construction progress in terminals 3 and 4 at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



During his visit, Al-Jasser determined the progress of work that being carried out according to the operational plan and learned more about the latest equipment and works that have been completed.



Additionally, he was also briefed on a number of construction and mechanical projects that are being implemented by the president of GACA, Eng. Abdul Hadi Al-Mansouri.

[[{"fid":"96414","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","title":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



The state-held Saudi Press Agency reported that the visit comes within a series of visits aimed at reviewing the progress of work and to assess the efficiency of performance at all the Kingdom's airports, with the aim of improving the level of services provided to the travellers.



According to GACA, the terminals 3 and 4 have been designated for international flights at a cost of $587.9m (SAR2.2bn). The project is part of the Riyadh Development Projects, which was launched by the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

[[{"fid":"96416","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","title":"King Khalid International Airport Riyadh","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The project includes 14 travel gates and 80 check-in counters, in addition to 30 counters for departure and 48 counters for passport control. Furthermore, the terminals will have a baggage claim area that has eight conveyer belts at a length of 658m, plus a commercial space area, and a 10,400m2 lounger for first and business class lounges.



The scope of work for the project, includes preparation of the two terminals and the corridor connecting the two buildings that will be expanded to serve as an area for passengers check-in. This area also includes all electrical, mechanical system, and special system. In addition to underground service tunnel under tarmac T.